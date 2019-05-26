Home

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 West Main Street
Eaton, OH
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 West Main Street
Eaton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 West Main Street
Eaton, OH
Herman McKINNEY Obituary
McKINNEY, Herman Age 79, of Morning Sun, OH passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville, OH. He is survived by his sons Rick, Randy and Terry McKinney; daughter Dana Reece; and numerous other family members. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Morning Sun, OH. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and one hour prior to services on Friday all at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019
