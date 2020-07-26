1/
Herman REED Sr.
REED, Sr., Herman L. Herman L. Reed, Sr., 79, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Herman was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 23, 1940, to the late Lewis Reed and Edna (McDaniel) Truett. Herman enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing guitar. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Herman is survived by his children, Robby Lynn Reed, Herman L. (Deborah) Reed, Jr., Ernest J. (Ann) Reed, David L. (Lori) Reed, and Deborah C. (Randy) Reed; the mother of his children, Virginia Ruth Reed; his grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Reed, Marybeth Reed, Katie Reed, and Madelyn Reed; his great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Deacon, Lydia, Kennadi, Marques; his siblings, Andrew J. Burnett, Irene Happlis, Lois Reed, and Corliss "Corky" Reed; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Herman was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Jackie Croucher, Clark Robinson, Carter Robinson, Daw Robinson, Sally Callahan, Margaret Reed, Walt Reed, Elmer Reed, Lewis Reed, Ace Reed, and Lillian Reed. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
JUL
29
Burial
Rose Hill Cemetery
