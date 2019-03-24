Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Wheat Funeral Home
Dayton, OH
Hermie ROWAN Obituary
ROWAN, Hermie "Little Brother" Age 86, passed away peacefully March 16, 2019. He was born February 24, 1933 in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Hermie retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Mary Rowan; wife, Aileen Rowan; siblings, Leroy, Thelma, Lillian, Bernard, Essie, Oliver, Josie. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Herman; daughters, Theresa, Karen, Tasha, Hermietta and Marquetta; sister, Henri Ruth; a host of grandchildren, other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, March 25, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
