Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Anderson Funeral Home
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Woodhill Cemetery
Herschel CLARK


1924 - 2020
Herschel CLARK Obituary
CLARK, Herschel Lee Age 96, of Gahanna, OH and formerly of Franklin, OH; died Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Senior Living. Herschel was born in Hamilton, OH on April 22, 1924 to the late Curtis and Fern (Woodruff) Clark. Herschel was a veteran of WW II serving in the US Navy Seabees. Herschel was a service technician with CG&E for 38 years and retired in 1969. He was a member Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM, served on Franklin City Council, was a member of the Optimist Club serving as Lt. Governor, District Chairman and was in the Optimist International Hall of Fame. Herschel was preceded in death by his wife Harriett (Beltz) Clark in 2013; his sisters, Ruth Carpenter and Alma Fleming. He is survived by his son, Gordon (Pat) Clark; three grandchildren, Erin (David) Truitt, Laura (John) Henderson, Ashley Clark; and four great grandchildren. Private Funeral Services are with Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH with Rev. Joel Harbarger officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Capitol City Hospice for their care of Herschel. Memorial contributions can be made to Capitol City Hospice of Columbus. The family will announce a public gathering in the near future.
Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2020
