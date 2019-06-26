HAULMAN, Herschel E. 90, of Springfield passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Springfield. He was born November 2, 1928 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Holmes and Florence (Aleshire) Haulman. He is survived by two children, Dan (Debbie) Haulman of Paso Robles, California and Lugene Woldruff of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Kara (John) Recla, Tony (Melanie) Vasquez, Skye (Kelly) Haulman, Ryan (Melissa) Dyer, Charlie Haulman, Brett (Kelsey) Woldruff, Matthew Haulman, Elizabeth (Nick) Ethier, Allison (Josh) Tate; a sister Grace Aleshire of Johnson, Tennessee; and 21 great grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Jerry Haulman; son-in-law Randy Woldruff; and his siblings, Herbert Haulman, Harold Haulman, Paul Haulman, Edwin Haulman, Howard Haulman, and Esther Riley. Herschel spent his life in service of others. If he ever saw a need, he did his best to meet it. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was carpenter by trade and a member of the Carpenter's Local Union 712 in Springfield. He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels for over 20 years delivering meals. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3060 Terry Rd, Fairborn, with Bishop Kevin Ball officiating. A visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 am Thursday in the Church, prior to the service. Richards Raff & Dunbar Memorial Funeral Home is assisting Herschel's family with his final wishes. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary