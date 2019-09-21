|
|
HUGHES, Herschel Malcolm Age 82, of Riverside, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at , surrounded by his family. He was born in Sweet Owen, Kentucky on May 3, 1937, the son of Herschel K. and Hattie Mae (Perry) Hughes, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sibling, Marvin Ray Hughes, Russell Thomas Hughes, Johnny Lee Hughes, Frieda Mae Broomhall, Nellouise Grimes and an infant sister, Brenda Lou Hughes. Herschel is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosey (Campbell) Hughes; his six children, Penny (Allen) Bennett, Danny Ray (Susie) Hughes, James Edward (Mary Ann) Hughes, Brenda Kay (Franklin) Thompson, Donna Mae (Phil) Sellers, Robert Wayne (Amy) Hughes; two brothers, Howard (Connie) Hughes, Jerry Perry Hughes; 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Herschel retired as a Sgt. First Class from the United States Army having proudly served for 21 years and was a Lifetime member of the He was an avid mechanic and was known for being the "BEST" Backyard mechanic around. He also had a love for motorcycles, hunting and fishing. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with his nephew, Reverend Ken Hughes officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019. If desired, contributions in memory of Herschel may be made to either the or the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019