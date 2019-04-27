Home

Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Hester RICE Obituary
RICE, Hester Born July 16, 1926, passed away April 24, 2019. Daughter of the late Willie and Nancy Raleigh, wife of the late Willie Rice, cherished step-mother of Bradley (Cheryl) Rice, Charlie Rice, and James (Sandy Rice), twin sister of Dana Rogers, sister of the late Susana Caudill and Addie Raleigh, grandmother of 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grand children, and aunt of Eugene Caudill, Alton Rogers, Louise Fields, Shirley Robbins, Ronald Rogers, Kenneth Rogers, Addie Raleigh, Nancy Hagenschneider, and Stella Saylor. The family of Hester will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12 Noon with a funeral service to follow beginning at 12 Noon. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019
