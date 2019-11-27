|
|
BAKER, Hettie Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Hettie was born in Lily, Kentucky on April 11, 1931 to Fred and Lucy (nee Sullivan) Brock. On March 29th, 1947 she married Roscoe Baker. Hettie volunteered at Fort Hamilton Hospital for 21 years. She retired from Mercy Hospital after many years of service. Hettie is survived by her children, Jewell Baker, Gloria Baker, and Terry (Debi) Baker; her grandchildren, Allison, Jon (Amy) and Jake (Jessie); her great-grandchildren, Paige, Zach and Nora; her sister, Lillie; and many other family members and friends. Hettie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 38 years, Roscoe Baker; and her siblings, Robert, Walter, Ollie, Charlie, Earl, Mary, Fred Jr. and Jack. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fort Hamilton's ICU Unit for their kindness and excellent care. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 27, 2019