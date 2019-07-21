VINCKE, Hilarius F. "Larry" Age 89, formerly of Kettering and Fairborn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10 Wilmington Place. He was born on June 28, 1930, in Ottoville, Ohio, the son of George and Dorothy (Van Oss) Vincke, who preceded him in death. Larry was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara M. Vincke on January 30, 2019, his granddaughter, Abigail Esselstein, two sisters and a brother. He is survived by his children, Stephen (Karen Whalen) Vincke, Lisa (Brian) Esselstein, and Ann (Rob) Bernhard; his grandchildren, Matt, Katie (Josh), Hilary (Jared), Rebecca, Andrew (Amanda), Bobby and Molly; great-grandchildren, Julia, Laney, Michael and Haley. Larry is also survived by good friends, Muberra and Tim Farrow. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1948-52 and the Merchant Marines. Larry retired as a Lieutenant from the Dayton Police Department in 1982. He received a Bachelors Degree from the University of Dayton and a Masters in Police Administration from Michigan State. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street, Dayton with Father Angelo Anthony as the celebrant. The family will receive visitors at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Avenue, 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019