Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
149 Franklin Street
Dayton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
149 Franklin Street
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilarius VINCKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilarius F. "Larry" VINCKE


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilarius F. "Larry" VINCKE Obituary
VINCKE, Hilarius F. "Larry" Age 89, formerly of Kettering and Fairborn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10 Wilmington Place. He was born on June 28, 1930, in Ottoville, Ohio, the son of George and Dorothy (Van Oss) Vincke, who preceded him in death. Larry was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara M. Vincke on January 30, 2019, his granddaughter, Abigail Esselstein, two sisters and a brother. He is survived by his children, Stephen (Karen Whalen) Vincke, Lisa (Brian) Esselstein, and Ann (Rob) Bernhard; his grandchildren, Matt, Katie (Josh), Hilary (Jared), Rebecca, Andrew (Amanda), Bobby and Molly; great-grandchildren, Julia, Laney, Michael and Haley. Larry is also survived by good friends, Muberra and Tim Farrow. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1948-52 and the Merchant Marines. Larry retired as a Lieutenant from the Dayton Police Department in 1982. He received a Bachelors Degree from the University of Dayton and a Masters in Police Administration from Michigan State. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street, Dayton with Father Angelo Anthony as the celebrant. The family will receive visitors at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Avenue, 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.