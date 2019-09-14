|
|
KAHLERT, Hilda 77, of Springfield, passed away September 11, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 4, 1942 in Klenak, Yugoslavia the daughter of Rakto and Anna (Mannes) Vranjes. Hilda worked as a nurse's assistant all her life and spent most of her career at Mercy St. John's Center. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, George Kahlert; two children and spouses, Thomas & Amy Kahlert, Enon and Eleina & Mike Foster, Springfield; five grandchildren, Emily, Bryan and Christopher Kahlert, and Madisen and Meghan Foster; one sister, Jasmine Cuellar. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tommy and Robert Vranjes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the church from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the . Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019