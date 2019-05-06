Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda MEYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda MEYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hilda MEYER Obituary
MEYER, Hilda Mae 91 passed away on May 3, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son, Fr. Daniel J. Meyer; daughter, Cynthia Ann Niederhelman (James); sister, Thelma Wolke and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Meyer and her parents, Fred and Mary Frances Bach. She loved spending time with her family, playing cards and she enjoyed reading books. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Paul Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45015. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 646 Clinton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45015. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ann Catholic School, 3064 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45015. Please visit paulyoungfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
Download Now