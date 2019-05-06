|
MEYER, Hilda Mae 91 passed away on May 3, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son, Fr. Daniel J. Meyer; daughter, Cynthia Ann Niederhelman (James); sister, Thelma Wolke and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Meyer and her parents, Fred and Mary Frances Bach. She loved spending time with her family, playing cards and she enjoyed reading books. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Paul Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45015. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 646 Clinton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45015. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ann Catholic School, 3064 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45015. Please visit paulyoungfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2019