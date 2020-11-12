1/1
HILDRED BANKS
1931 - 2020
BANKS, Hildred

Age 88, of Cincinnati, formerly of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Sanctuary Point in Mt. Healthy where she had resided for two years. She was born November 16, 1931, in Beattyville, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio when she was

a teenager. Hildred was employed as a housekeeper at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village for 30 years before retiring. Preceding her in death were her parents, Floyd and Lorrane (Caudell) Barrett; her former husband, John Whitlock in 2003; her husband, Goebel Banks in 2009; one son, Stephen Len Whitlock in 1978; one brother, J.R. Barrett; and one sister, Imogene Ware. She is survived by one son, Gary (Paula) Whitlock, Sr.; one sister, Stephanie (Ryan) Moore; six grandchildren, Janet Nadine Hamilton, James Michael (Rhonda) Whitlock, Randall C.S. Whitlock, Stephen Grant (Tonya) Whitlock, Gary Lee Whitlock II and Benjamin Travis (Melanie) Whitlock; eleven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Maxine Peters; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 12:00 noon to

2:00 p.m. at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Winters officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
