HOSKINS, Hilery Hilery Hoskins, age 84 of Lewisburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He enjoyed boating, driving his beloved Jeep and golf cart, and hanging out with family and friends on the deck at his lake house at Cumberland. He also liked to spend his time listening to country music on his jukebox and showing old cars. Hilery is survived by his wife of 47 years: Sarah Louise Hoskins (Jennings), children: Teresa Lees, and Steve Hoskins, step children: Ron (Terri) Douglas, Joe (Lynne) Douglas, Gina Douglas, Julie (Neil) Arnett, and Ronny Bailey, grandchildren: Emily Berner, Sabrina Swenson, Robert Lees, Nikki Gilmer, Josh Douglas, Kristy Mason, Joey Douglas, Sarah Collins, Hillary Kummer, and Carlie Schick, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Ollie Hoskins, and siblings: Zeke Hoskins, Mary Sizemore, Wanda Mae, Ruby Landrum, and Ruey Hoskins. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to New Vocations at Blue Flag Equestrian (1679 Sutts Trail, Xenia). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019