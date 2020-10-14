1/1
Hillard NAPIER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hillard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPIER, Hillard Hillard Napier, age 81, of Jacksonburg, OH, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital surrounded by his three loving children. He was born in Ary, KY, on January 4, 1939, to the late Ethel (Smith) and Roosevelt Napier. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; and retired as a skilled machinist. Hillard never met a stranger, he was a friend to all. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and making friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Laverna "Vernie" (Watts) Napier; his step mother, Cassie Napier; 4 brothers, Hershel (Jane) Napier, William Napier, Deward Napier, Milton Napier; and 3 sisters, Lula Mae (Ellard) Harvey, Bonnie Jean (James S.) Harvey, Flora (Rudy) Udrow. Hillard is survived by his children, Sturgill (Marsha) Napier, Katie (Mason) Combs, and Wayne (Rachel) Napier; his grandchildren, Ellie & Austin Napier; his brother, Dana (Margie) Napier; his sister, Doris Miller; 2 sisters-in-law, Nancy and Larretta Napier; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, Corner of State Route 4 & Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Dave Bowling officiating. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 13, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss.
Robin Bradley
Classmate
October 13, 2020
Sturgill, Katie and Wayne, I don't know what to say. My thoughts are with ya. Hillard and I shared many a good conversation and cups of coffee together. That 2 cup percolator got a workout when I was there. He was a true friend. He will be missed.
Trapper Dan
October 13, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Hillards passing. He and his family were wonderful neighbors and friends. My sincere condolences
for family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Charlene Cox
Neighbor
October 13, 2020
Extending my deepest sympathy and prayers during this time Rachel and family. -Wilda Barkalow Peters
Wilda Peters
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved