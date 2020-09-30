1/1
Hillard WEATHERSPOON Sr.
WEATHERSPOON, Sr., Hillard Nicholas Hillard Nicholas Weatherspoon Sr., age 78, of Dayton, passed away September 27, 2020, at Kingston Nursing Home. He was born October 12, 1941, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the son of Frank B. and Louvenia (Hope) Weatherspoon, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frederick, Henry, Thomas L. Weatherspoon, children, Darren, Anthony, and Angela Weatherspoon. Hillard is survived by his children Hillard N. Jr. (Lisa), Bruce, Dr. Dianna Weatherspoon Bey (Emanuel), and a devoted friend Marilyn Weatherspoon, brothers, Frank B. Jr. (Cordelia), Floyd (Iris), sisters, Leola (Darnell), Ernestine (Bobby), and Bertha Lee (Andrew Sr.) He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Hillard was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Class of 1959 and he attended Sinclair Community College. After 35 years, Hillard retired from Howard Paper Mill as a Foreman and years later retired from Trotwood-Madison City Schools. Flowers may be sent to the following: Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 for his Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A Graveside Service will follow at Woodland Historic Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, OH 45409 from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
937-865-8000
