JOHNSON, Jr., Hiram Edward Age 77, of Xenia, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born May 17, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Hiram E. "Boots" and Geraldine (Byrd) Johnson. Hiram was a machinist for Navistar for over 30 years. He served in the US Air Force as an air policeman. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and skating. He was a loving father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents; as well as sisters, Diane Shepard, Roni Johnson and Rita Johnson; and brothers, Ronald and Kerry Johnson; and a son, Jon Michael Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane (Mays) Johnson; daughters, Christina (Arthur) Mack, Tricia (Freddie) Webb, Carina Johnson, LaToya (Jacob) Hook, Alicia (Darnell) Tarver, and Tonika (Roshaun) Williams, sons, Hiram "Tiny" (Valentia) Johnson III, Hiram Johnson IV, Edward Johnson, and Michael Johnson; sisters, Karen (Edward) Raines and Toni Binford; brothers, William "Bo" (Iva) Johnson and Kevin (Esther) Johnson, as well as 32 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many extended loving family members. Due to COVID19 restrictions the family requests that visitors wear their masks and adhere to the social distancing requirements. The funeral will be reserved for members of the immediate family only but guests are welcome to attend a Visitation from 1 -2 PM Thursday at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. He will be interred at the National Cemetery, Dayton at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store