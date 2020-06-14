Hobart WORLEY

WORLEY, Hobart "Hobie" 92, of Sarasota FL, formerly of Dayton OH, passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born in Bristol TN on April 11, 1928, the son of William and Virgie Worley. Hobie retired from Dayton Press with 35 years of service and was a loyal member of the United Commercial Travelers. He was a farmer at heart and loved the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Juanita, his parents, 8 sisters and 3 brothers. Hobie is survived by daughter, Karen (Brad) Wilcosh, sons Jerry (Dinah), Steve (Jean), and Phil, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. A private service will be held on Saturday, June 13th in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.