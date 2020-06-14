Hobart WORLEY
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hobart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WORLEY, Hobart "Hobie" 92, of Sarasota FL, formerly of Dayton OH, passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born in Bristol TN on April 11, 1928, the son of William and Virgie Worley. Hobie retired from Dayton Press with 35 years of service and was a loyal member of the United Commercial Travelers. He was a farmer at heart and loved the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Juanita, his parents, 8 sisters and 3 brothers. Hobie is survived by daughter, Karen (Brad) Wilcosh, sons Jerry (Dinah), Steve (Jean), and Phil, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. A private service will be held on Saturday, June 13th in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved