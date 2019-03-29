|
ROBBINS, Jr., Hobert Age 77 of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in his residence. He was born on July 12, 1941 in Caryville, Tennessee the son of Thomas & April (Blankenship) Robbins. He retired from General Motors after over 35 years. He is survived by his son Paul Robbins (Jennifer Hart); daughter Paula (David) Schneider; grandchildren Ashlyn Robbins, Brianna Schneider and Kalynn Schneider; brother James (Marlene) Robbins; sisters Emma Sue (Johnny) Letner and Mary Alice Woods and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Carol Robbins A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 11:00 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made in Hobert's memory to the Englewood Fire Department, 333 W. National Road., Englewood, Ohio 45322. Condolences may made to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019