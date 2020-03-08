|
|
STEPHENS, Hobert "Catman" 92, of Madison Township, passed away January 16, at Hospice of Warren County. Hobert was born October 17,1928 to Claxton and Wyck Stephens of West Liberty, Kentucky. Hobert was an Air Force veteran, serving from 1945-1949. After being discharged from the Air Force he moved to Hamilton, Ohio where he met his first wife Delores. Hobert worked in the air craft industry as an air craft mechanic. He was recognized by NASA for his contribution to the Apollo mission. After retiring from the air craft industry he started his own trucking business, specializing in transporting oversize machinery. Hobert,"Mr. Fordman" spent his spare time building Ford race car engines. He helped many drivers finish first on race day. Hobert was also a skilled diesel mechanic and enjoyed working on diesel engines. Hobert was an avid Nascar supporter and enjoyed going to the races with his son, Greg. Hobert also enjoyed following current events, watching FOX news and debating politics. Hobert was preceded in death by his first wife Delores, his daughter, Paula Viars, his parents, Claxton and Wyck Stephens, his brothers, Nick Stephens, James Stephens Rex Stephens and sister, Pauline Steele. He is survived by his son, Gregory (Susan) of Camden, Ohio, His son in law, Charles Viars Sr. ,his grandson, Charles Viars Jr.,and his grand daughter Angie Helton. He is also survived by four great- grand sons, Nicholas Viars, Bradly Viars, Zachery Viars and Jake Viars. The family invites you to a Celebration of Life Service, March 15 @ 1pm at Pisanello's Pizza Banquet Room, 355 Main Street, Franklin, Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 8, 2020