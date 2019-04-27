Home

BRIGNER, Holly S. Age 51 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at . She was born September 14, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Thomas and Kay Bond. Holly currently worked for Oakwood City Schools and previously Miami Township Fire Department. She loved to travel across the country with her family and friends. Holly was an adventurous person who enjoyed getting the most out of each day. "One Life - Live It". She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Holly is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Doug; beloved daughter, Brittney (Matt) Peppo; siblings, Jeff Bond, Amy Rohr and Missi Seifert; mother in-law and father-in-law, Roger and Shirley Brigner; brothers-in-law, Roger "Bud" (Rama) Brigner and David Brigner; many nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews; along with numerous cousins, extended family and many close friends. She also leaves behind her adored dog, Zoe and grand-dog, Cooper. Family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439 where a celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. A graveside service will take place 11am, Monday, May 6, 2019 at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019
