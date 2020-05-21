|
|
WEBB, Holly 54, of Huber Heights passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home with her family at her side. Holly was born July 11, 1965 in Dayton. She was preceded in death by her mother Anita (Hess) Fissel, brother David Fissel, grandparents Grace and Dan Engle. Holly leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 33 years, Danny Webb, son Daniel Webb Jr., daughter, Tiffany Webb. Also surviving are her father John (Faye) Fissel, nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, and pet dog Pitty Patt. Numerous friends and co-workers. Holly was a Registered Nurse at Miami Valley in Labor and Delivery, she also traveled to Chinle Hospital in Chinle, AZ, and was a Haiti Missionary. She was a 1983 graduate of Northmont High School and Wright State University School of Nursing. She was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. Holly had also been a Brownie Troop Leader and a die hard OSU Football Fan. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends Saturday, May 23, 2020 starting at 12:00 pm, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Craig Crace presiding. Messages of sympathy and support to Holly's family may be shared at: www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020