|
|
HARTMAN, Homer Lee 88, of Madison Township, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The Landing of Long Cove Assisted Living. He was born on, August 5, 1931 in Madison Township, to parents Carl and Edna (Gilger) Hartman. Homer had always worked the family dairy farm, taking over after high school when his father passed away. He spent his retirement taking care of his beloved wife and fishing. Homer was an avid storyteller and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by his son, Carl (Lisa) Hartman; sister, Dora Moore; grandchildren, Katelyn Hartman & Carter Hartman; as well as many nieces, nephews, dear friends & other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis J. Hartman; parents; brother, Robert Hartman; and sisters, Juanita Stahley & Trevah Thurman. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Queen City Hospice, especially Homer's primary hospice nurse, Irma Blair. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, 1052 Middletown-Eaton Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020