Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Homer HARTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer HARTMAN


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Homer HARTMAN Obituary
HARTMAN, Homer Lee 88, of Madison Township, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The Landing of Long Cove Assisted Living. He was born on, August 5, 1931 in Madison Township, to parents Carl and Edna (Gilger) Hartman. Homer had always worked the family dairy farm, taking over after high school when his father passed away. He spent his retirement taking care of his beloved wife and fishing. Homer was an avid storyteller and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by his son, Carl (Lisa) Hartman; sister, Dora Moore; grandchildren, Katelyn Hartman & Carter Hartman; as well as many nieces, nephews, dear friends & other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis J. Hartman; parents; brother, Robert Hartman; and sisters, Juanita Stahley & Trevah Thurman. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Queen City Hospice, especially Homer's primary hospice nurse, Irma Blair. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, 1052 Middletown-Eaton Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Homer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -