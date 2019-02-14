|
HOUNSHELL, Homer Dale In loving memory of Homer Dale Hounshell, born December 8, 1952 in Middletown, OH, died August 25, 2018 in Scottsdale, AZ. Homer graduated from Madison High School and served in the U.S. Army. After graduating from Miami University he moved to Phoenix, AZ and met his lovely wife Patty Spears Hounshell and had two sons. He was a member of Stagehand Union and retired as production manager from Phoenix Convention Center. Homer was preceded in death by his wife Patty, his father Homer, and his brother Mark. His mother Vivian died shortly after him. Sadly missed by sons Nathan and Justin Hounshell of Scottsdale, AZ, sisters Victoria Webber (Stan) of Citrus Springs, FL and Veronica Stokes and April Swim of Grand Prairie, TX, and their families.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2019