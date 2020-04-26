Home

Homer POWERS


1958 - 2020
Homer POWERS Obituary
POWERS, Homer Michael "Mike" Age 62, of Gratis, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 20, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Dayton, OH, on January 7, 1958, to the late Bonnie (Smith) and Homer L. Powers. He just retired from General Electric after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Dixie Highway Christian Center in Franklin. Mike was a very generous and a passionate donor to the Humane Society of Preble County. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Annette (Bair) Powers; his daughters, Samantha (Curtis) Powers-Patrick and Anne Monebrake; his sister, Linda (Chet) Blevins; 3 grandchildren, Parker, Shayla, and Porter; his niece, Melissa (Adam) Wilcutt; and his nephew, Brandon Powers-Harrison; his beloved rescue dogs, Chico & Sparky ~ and Rusty who recently passed. Private Services were held with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Preble County, 951 S. Barron St., , P. O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
