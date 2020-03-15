Dayton Daily News Obituaries
PYLES, Homer Edwin 93, of Enon, went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020. In life his main joy was serving the Lord and spending time with family. He was born February 5, 1927 to the late Henry Roscoe & Zelda (Payne) Pyles. Homer worked 30 plus years for Wildman Farms. He married the love of his life Ethel (Hayward) Pyles on Oct. 14, 1950. In addition to his parents he is proceeded in death by a daughter, Carolyn, and son-in-law Richard Roark; four brothers, Howard, Verlyn, Roland & Dale; two sisters, Wilma & Mary. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ethel (Hayward) Pyles, five children: Shirley (Terry) Cassell, Ralph (Robin) Pyles, Vivian (Charles) Coleman, Mary Pyles, & James (Angela) Pyles, twelve grandchildren: Robert (Kerry) Cassell, Natalie (Zeke) Smith, Amanda (Johnny) Jenkins, Katie (Chris) Chapman, Carrie Roark, Rachel (Zach) Oney, Matt (Glenna) Coleman, Adam (Kendal) Coleman, Ryan Pyles, Josh (Kayla) Coleman, Alisha (JP) Horton, Kayla Maya Pyles, fourteen great grandchildren: Nick, Cole, Noah, Isaac, Chase, Brielle, Finn, Izzy, Mattie, Colton, Lucas, Silas, Chloe, & Maryn along with four sisters-in-law: Phoebe Pyles, Martha Pyles, RoseAnn Hayward and Viola Hayward and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday in the New Covenant Baptist Church, 455 East Main Street, Enon, Ohio with Pastor Ron Lee officiating. Additional visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Donor's local church. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
