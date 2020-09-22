1/1
Homer RATLIFF
1920 - 2020
RATLIFF, Homer Vernon "Legacy" best describes Homer Vernon Ratliff. The Christian values he imparted on his family is a cherished memory to a life well lived. Homer was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a wonderful role model. He was a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, and at age 100, passed away on September 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving Family. He was born on April 12, 1920, in Carter County, Kentucky the son of James and Georgia (Berry) Ratliff. He attended Lackey High School where he was a member of the basketball team. Homer was a WW II Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy from 1939-1959. On June 6, 1944, during the Invasion of Normandy, Homer served as Chief Signalman to Admiral Alan Kirk and General Omar Bradly. He retired as Chief Quarter Master after 20 years of service and worked as a supervisor at Monsanto until retiring in 1983. On December 31, 1952, in Hindman, Kentucky, he married Delta Wicker. As a member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Ross, he was appointed as Treasurer, and served on countless committees. He was a member of Snow Masonic Lodge in Harrison, Ohio, and a former member of the Ross Township Life Squad. Homer's passions were teaching the Word of God, serving his country and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid UK basketball fan and a great storyteller. He loved fishing, camping, boating and telling stories of his past. He spent many summers in Dale Hollow with family and close friends. Surviving Homer are his five children, Mike (Rose Ann) Ratliff, Pamela (Edward) Miller, Cathy (Joel) Grubbs, Thomas Ratliff, and Bonnie Woodlief; his grandchildren, Danielle (Dan) Andrews, Michael (Katelyn) Ratliff, James (fiancé Leila Emery) Ratliff, Maxwell (Rachel) Miller, Zachary (Carly) Miller, Natalie Miller, Marissa (Alex) Whittington, Sabrena (Steve) Mallioux, Elijah Ratliff, Scott Ratliff, Shelly Oxendine, Jennifer Mott, Mike Woodlief and Jason Woodlief; seven great grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delta Ratliff; one brother, Willard, and one sister, Kathleen. There will be a private family visitation followed by a public graveside service with military honors. The service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm in Venice Cemetery, Layhigh Road, Ross, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Homer's beloved wife, Delta. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Venice Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

