SHARP, Homer Alan 58, of Dayton, passed unexpectedly on February 28, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on September 25, 1961 to the late Homer and Margaret (Justice) Sharp in OH. Alan is survived by his loving daughter, Lisa (Lance) Pearce; granddaughter, Alyssa; siblings, John Sharp & Sherri Sharp-Davis; nephews, Randall Sharp & Joshua (Miranda) Davis; great niece & nephew, Joshua Davis, II & Stormi Davis; and other loving family & friends. No Services. Arrangements by Newcomer North Dayton Chapel. Condolences can be left at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020