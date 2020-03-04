Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Homer SHARP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer SHARP


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Homer SHARP Obituary
SHARP, Homer Alan 58, of Dayton, passed unexpectedly on February 28, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on September 25, 1961 to the late Homer and Margaret (Justice) Sharp in OH. Alan is survived by his loving daughter, Lisa (Lance) Pearce; granddaughter, Alyssa; siblings, John Sharp & Sherri Sharp-Davis; nephews, Randall Sharp & Joshua (Miranda) Davis; great niece & nephew, Joshua Davis, II & Stormi Davis; and other loving family & friends. No Services. Arrangements by Newcomer North Dayton Chapel. Condolences can be left at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Homer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -