|
|
HANSELL, Horace Leslie "Newt" Died at St. Ann's Hospital in Columbus Ohio on May 7, 2020. He was 89 years old. Horace was born January 5, 1931 in Springfield Ohio, the fifth of seven children of Truman "Zeke" and Mary (Demint) Hansell, and was a direct descendant of James Demint, the founder of Springfield. He claimed his father gave him the nickname "Newt" after his mule. The mule was never consulted. While attending Enon High School, he worked part time as a clerk for the New York Central Railroad. After graduation, he started full time in 1950 at age 19, and was known as "the Boy Dispatcher." Over the next 42 years, he was highly regarded by his fellow railroaders, especially the signal maintainers and track gangs, whose well- being and safety was always his first concern. His career as a train dispatcher took him from the Big Four Train Depot in Springfield to Columbus, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Newt found a good match in Barbara Louise Elliott, whom he married in 1952, who has an equally gregarious and congenial nature. Together they raised 5 baby boomers and managed a lively household whose door was always open and whose large dinner table welcomed family, friends, and complete strangers who were constantly dropping in. After retiring from Conrail in 1990, Horace had two passions: taking great care of Barbara and doing his artwork. Newt served as a docent at the Springfield Museum of Art and became an accomplished painter and sculptor. He won the top award in the Museum's Juried Art Show in multiple years with his oil and chalk works, and with his uncommonly beautiful wooden sculpture of Mother Theresa. While he did manage to sell one or two, most of his original artworks are now the cherished possessions of family and close friends. Newt was a man who always saw the funny side of life, although many times his children didn't laugh quite as hard as he did at his jokes. While working on the railroad, he was known for the elaborate pranks and practical jokes he would pull on his fellow trainmen. After retirement, he became a source of stories and yarns about railroad life for writers like Tom Stafford at the Springfield News and Sun. And a source of smiles for all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Horace is survived by his wife, Barbara; their five children: Mark, Jeffrey (Sophie), Timothy (Kathy), Steve (Jean) and Julie Beth (Wayne) Parkey; 10 grandchildren: Maggie Crawford, Penelope Shumaker, Kirstin Carley, Kolin Hurlbut, Betsy Kenney, Francesca Hansell, Natalie Hansell, Max Hansell, Jules Hansell, and Mathis Hansell; and 10 great-grandchildren: Wesley, Hayden, Charlotte, Audrey, Adelaide, Reece, Sean, Samuel, Henry and Violet. He was preceded in death by his six siblings: Truman "Hank" Hansell, Elizabeth "Susie" Hansell, Naomi Andres, Mary Anne Bisker, Jeannette "Nettie Mae" Barnhart and Sarah Jane "Sally" Tyree. A private celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with live streaming beginning at 2:00 p.m. through the Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Tremont City. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the , act.alz.org/goto/NewtHansell and/or the Springfield Museum of Art, springfieldart.net Online expressions of sympathy, his video tribute and live streaming of the service may be view at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 10, 2020