JONES, Horace "Bill" 76 of Enon passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Springfield. He was born April 1, 1943 in Gurdon, Arkansas to the late Luther and Susie Jones. Bill retired from the U.S. Air Force and was a past master of the Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge #421, Shawnee Chapter #426 Royal Arch Masons, Palestine Commandry #33, and the Scottish Rite. He is survived by three stepsons Rich Higgins of Dayton, OH, Rob Higgins of Chambersburg, PA, and Ron Higgins Chambersburg, PA, Granddaughter, Christy and Travis Vanover of South Charleston, great-grandchildren Landon, Jase, and Samuel of South Charleston, brothers James (Ann) Jones and Harold (Betty) Jones, sisters Leola(Arvin) Booy, Susie Pearl (Steven) Wilbourn, and Floy (Joe) Kusturin, and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sara Jones, brother Luther Jones and sister Marie Dixon. Visitation will be held 5-7 Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Masonic service will be held 7:00 pm Tuesday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 1, 2019