|
|
ECHOLS, Jr., Houser 86, died in his home in Springfield on March 31, 2019. He was born in Selma, Alabama on December 17, 1932. He was a Veteran in the United States Army and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 36 years. He is survived by 3 children, Kim Duncan, Houser D. (Lisa) Echols and Kaye (Phillip) Morris; 3 sisters, Nona Fullen, Sharon Carter and Paulette Wells; 12 grandchildren, Angie, Calvin, Tosha, Steven, Dionne, Mike, Mark, Miles, Michael, Anthony, Vaughn and Cory; 5 great grandchildren, Jayden, Kaylynn, Preston, Julian and Raelynn and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dina Echols; his parents, Houser and Bessie Mae Echols Sr.; 1 sister, Karen Echols and 3 brothers, Robert Leon Echols, Patrick Echols and Matthew Echols. Calling Hours are Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019