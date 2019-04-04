Home

Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
Resources
Houser ECHOLS Jr. Obituary
ECHOLS, Jr., Houser 86, died in his home in Springfield on March 31, 2019. He was born in Selma, Alabama on December 17, 1932. He was a Veteran in the United States Army and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 36 years. He is survived by 3 children, Kim Duncan, Houser D. (Lisa) Echols and Kaye (Phillip) Morris; 3 sisters, Nona Fullen, Sharon Carter and Paulette Wells; 12 grandchildren, Angie, Calvin, Tosha, Steven, Dionne, Mike, Mark, Miles, Michael, Anthony, Vaughn and Cory; 5 great grandchildren, Jayden, Kaylynn, Preston, Julian and Raelynn and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dina Echols; his parents, Houser and Bessie Mae Echols Sr.; 1 sister, Karen Echols and 3 brothers, Robert Leon Echols, Patrick Echols and Matthew Echols. Calling Hours are Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
