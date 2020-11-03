1/
Houston WISEMAN Sr.
WISEMAN, Sr., Houston Lee

Houston Lee Wiseman, Sr., 86 of Oxford, Ohio, beloved

husband of Linda Mae Wiseman, loving father of Randall Wiseman, adoring grandfather and great-grandfather.

Preceded in death by his parents, Sabrina and Andrew

Wiseman, several brothers and sisters, two sons, Houston Wiseman, Jr. and David Allen Wiseman. Passed away on

October 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. He loved gardening, cooking, gospel music and Donald Trump. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Tuesday,

November 3, 2020, from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 1 PM. Interment to follow at the Oxford Cemetery. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
