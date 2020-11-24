1/1
Howard ALLEN
1927 - 2020
ALLEN, Howard John

Howard John Allen, age 93, formerly of Colerain Twp. and Fairfield, passed away November 22, at Majestic Care in Fairfield, where he had resided since

October of 2019. He was born April 8, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late John C and Florence (Collins) Allen.

Howard was employed as a bus driver for Ohio Bus Lines and Lakefront Bus Lines for more than 40 years. He especially enjoyed the last 20 years of his career, when he drove area residents on tours to all parts of the U.S., including Alaska. Howard was a Cincinnati Reds fan.

In addition to his parents, Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne (Hibbard) Allen in February, 1995; his brother, Carl Allen; and his sister, Esther Kunka.

Howard is survived by his long-time companion, Dolores Lasita; sister, Laverne Mehl; daughters, Judy (Gary) Bramble, Bonnie Allen, Carolyn Hester, and Cheryl (Paul) Haughey; 7 grandchildren: Nathan, Craig, Christopher, Danielle, Brooke, Kristen, Kyle; 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Graveside services will be at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Pastor Ed Beck officiating at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 27, 2020. Please respect COVID-19 precautions (social distancing, masks, etc.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be offered at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
