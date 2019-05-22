Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Howard ARNOLD

Howard ARNOLD Obituary
ARNOLD, Howard Nelson Age 96 of Fairfield, OH passed away May 19, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. He was a WWII Navy veteran. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Grant (Chris Satterthwaite) and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019
