CARDEN, Howard V. Age 70, of Jefferson Twp, passed away March 15, 2019. Alpha services will be held 10:30 a.m., SATURDAY, March 30, 2019, followed by memorial services at 11:00 a.m., at ST. MARGARET'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 5301 Free Pk., with Father Benjamin E. K. Speare- Hardy II, officiating. Final disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
