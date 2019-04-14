Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Howard DENSON Jr.

Howard DENSON Jr. Obituary
DENSON, Jr., Howard S. 70, of Springfield, passed away April 11, 2019 at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born September 17, 1948 in Indianapolis, the son of Norma A. (Greiner) and Howard S. Denson, Sr. Howard was a U.S. Navy and Army Reserves veteran, serving in Vietnam. Survivors include one son, Howard S. Denson III of Springfield; two grandchildren, Tyler A. and Cheyanne A. Denson; three brothers, Joseph M. Denson, Bill N. (Susan) Denson, David A. (Teresa) Denson; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony "Tony" O. Denson; sister, Kay Arlene Denson; and his parents. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
