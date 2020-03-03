Home

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
GRIFFITH, Howard 76, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 in Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He was born July 7, 1943 in Brimstone Mountain Robbins, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Barbara Faye (Whitehead) Griffith; daughter, Scherry Griffith; two grandsons, Howard (Faith) VanZant and Jessie VanZant; granddaughter papaw's princess, Emma VanZant; sister, Rita Lilley Wright; sister-in-law, Sandy Whitehead; many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vice Griffith; aunt Lizzy Griffith and Papaw Elmer Griffith (Pap). No services will be observed. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
