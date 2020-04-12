|
|
HOUNSHELL, Howard Lee "Pete" 83 of Middletown, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at . He was born August 31, 1936 in Crab Orchard, KY the son of Roy and Eva Hounshell. Howard loved fishing and enjoyed the woods, outdoor activities and traveling. He served in the National Guard. He attended Christ United Methodist Church. He retired in 1993 as a Pipefitter for Armco after 39 years. Howard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sue Hounshell; son, Scott (Katherine) Hounshell and daughter-in-law, Kim Hounshell and sister-in-law, Kay Hounshell; five grandchildren and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, David Hounshell; brothers, Marion and Homer Hounshell and sister, Mildred Jacobs. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave an online condolence. Howard enjoyed outdoor activities, fishing and traveling. He will be missed by friends and family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2020