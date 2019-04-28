MORTON, Howard Robert "Bob" Age 92, of Dayton passed away Sunday April 21, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1926 in Detroit Michigan to the late Asher and Trula (Howard) Morton. Bob was a lifelong tool & die maker, co-founding Roberts Tool & Die Co. He was also a past president of Megacity Tool & Die. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife Rosemary (Sierer) Morton, his lifelong soul mate, to whom he was married for over 70 years, as well as Harold (Jack) Davy, the man he knew as "Dad." Bob is survived by his loving children Robert S. Morton (Nancy) and Beverly (Jeff) Hager; 2 grandchildren, Ivan Pence and Casey L. Townsend (Casey S.), as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Chariot and Cadence Townsend. A Memorial Service will be held 11:30AM Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church 3315 Martel Dr. Dayton OH 45420. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the VA Medical Center, the , or the . Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary