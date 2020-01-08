|
PECK, Howard Junior "Bud" Age 93, of Franklin, OH; died Sunday January 5, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Village. Howard was born in Middletown, OH on August 16, 1926 to the late Charles and Estella (Donathan) Peck. Howard was a veteran of WW II serving in the US Army Air Corp, was a member of Jefferson #90 F&AM and the A.A.S.R Valley of Dayton. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Rosa Peck, his brother, Eddie, two sisters, Mildred and Marty. He is survived by his three daughters, Karen (Tony) Harris, Judy (Ed) Fleming and Patty Stalsby; grandchildren, Cody (Patricia) Markle, Cara Harris, Josh (Ashley) Harris, Andy (Jennifer) Fleming, Samantha (Craig) Carlson, Jeramie (Courtney) Roberts, and Adam (Meagon) Roberts; and numerous great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 1pm Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH with Wayne Mock officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 8, 2020