Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard PECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard PECK


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard PECK Obituary
PECK, Howard Junior "Bud" Age 93, of Franklin, OH; died Sunday January 5, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Village. Howard was born in Middletown, OH on August 16, 1926 to the late Charles and Estella (Donathan) Peck. Howard was a veteran of WW II serving in the US Army Air Corp, was a member of Jefferson #90 F&AM and the A.A.S.R Valley of Dayton. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Rosa Peck, his brother, Eddie, two sisters, Mildred and Marty. He is survived by his three daughters, Karen (Tony) Harris, Judy (Ed) Fleming and Patty Stalsby; grandchildren, Cody (Patricia) Markle, Cara Harris, Josh (Ashley) Harris, Andy (Jennifer) Fleming, Samantha (Craig) Carlson, Jeramie (Courtney) Roberts, and Adam (Meagon) Roberts; and numerous great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 1pm Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH with Wayne Mock officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -