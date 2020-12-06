1/1
Howard RUDE
1940 - 2020
RUDE, Howard R.

"Sonny"

HOWARD "SONNY" R. RUDE, 80, of Springfield, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 26, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Howard H. and Gertrude (Shelton) Rude.

Howard retired from International Harvester in 2010 after 51 years of service. He was a member of Possum Road Church of God for over 60 years where he sang in the choir, frequently singing his own songs during services. He was also a member of Elderly United

Senior Services. Howard was an avid chess, checkers, and

dominos player. Survivors include his four children, Howard Dale (Deborah) Rude of Springfield, Alan Keith Rude of Utica, Michigan, Karen Faye Scott and Rosetta Deanne Rude both of Springfield; one sister, Sherry Jennings of Springfield; one brother, Jerry (Robin) Rude of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Matthew Scott, Brandon Scott, Nathan (Amanda) Rude, Megan Rude, Jordan Scott, Austin Rude and Cody Luallen; one great-grandson, Braydon Scott; his dog, "Heidi" and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Alice Faye (Earles) Rude in May of 2003. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 10-11 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will begin at 11 am in the funeral home with Brother Norman Claypool officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family is asking for everyone to please wear their mask and social distance. You may

express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
DEC
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
DEC
10
Burial
Ferncliff Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
