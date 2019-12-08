|
|
SALES, Howard Douglas Age 86, died on December 2, 2019. He was born in Easton, Pennsylvania to Ruth and Major Sales. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack Berry Sales. Howard was an Army veteran who served in Korea. He graduated from the College of Wooster and Bowling Green State University. He began his teaching and coaching career in Huron, Ohio. He was a teacher, coach, and athletic director at Oakwood Schools for 30 years. He also coached at Fairmont High School and The University of Dayton. Howard was active in the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association and instrumental in initiating its annual All-Star game. He served on the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association as a board member and president. He was enshrined in the Ohio Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1991, the Oakwood Schools Sam Andrews Educational Hall of Fame in 1998, and the Oakwood Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. Howard is survived by Patricia, his wife of 57 years, sons Douglas (Kathy) and Stephen (Karen), daughter Cheryl and six grandchildren, Rachel, Danny, Courtney, Henry, Angela, and Eric, a great grandson Felix. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429, with a Celebration of Howard's Life at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to or the Oakwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Online condolences can be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019