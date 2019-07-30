Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Shaneyfelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Shaneyfelt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Shaneyfelt Obituary
SHANEYFELT, Howard A. 93, of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 26th at StoryPoint Troy. Born December 26th, 1925 in Troy, Ohio to the late Earl & Lucille Shaneyfelt. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Shaneyfelt (Berhle) of Troy, Ohio; children: Cindy Jo Merritt (Max) of Charleston, South Carolina; Bruce Edward Shaneyfelt of Troy, Ohio, and Karen Ann Shanefelt (Joe Abad) of San Francisco, California; grandchildren: Dawn (Robb) Baker, Heather (Todd) Bolton, Missy (Dave) Herrmann, Brandon (Samantha) Merritt, Jessica Abad, and Liz Abad.; brothers: Eugene (Joanna) Shaneyfelt and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Claude Shaneyfelt. He was a graduate of Troy High School and enlisted in the US Navy at the age of eighteen. He trained as a Corpsman in Pensacola, Flordia & San Diego, California then was stationed at the island of Guadalcanal during World War II. After he left the military he attended the University of Denver studying civil engineering. He spent time in Alaska working on the Alaskan Railroad and upon his return to Troy, OH he was employed with Waco and then AO Smith Electric Motors for 35 years. He enjoyed dancing, gardening, shopping and spending time with his wife. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now