SMALLWOOD, Howard Age 77, of Middletown, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 1, 2019