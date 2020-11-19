1/1
Howard SMITH
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Howard

Howard Smith, age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Howard was born in Oxford, Ohio, on April 9, 1933, to John Henry and Mollie (Messer) Smith. He was raised in

London, Kentucky. Christianity and his devout faith in God guided Howard's life and principles. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the time of the Korean War. He retired after more than 30 years of service with the Hamilton City School District where he was known and loved as "Smitty." He continued working part-time at the Central YMCA for 14 years. Howard was known for his love of family, board games, word searches, and game shows. Howard is survived by his wife, Barbara (Clark) Smith; children, Steve (Pam) Smith, John Smith, Nelson (Cynthia) Sergent, Lisa Ann (Myrel) Frazier, Joe Smith, Lynn Johnson, Lisa Kay (Dwayne) Miller, Dean Smith, Lori (Shawn) Garver, and Jennifer (Shaun) Welch, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, his sister, Mary (Smith) Miller, and his beloved dog, Jake. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Lenora Davis, his son-in-law, Darvin Johnson, and his daughter-in-law, Sue Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, 1:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved