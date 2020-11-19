SMITH, Howard



Howard Smith, age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Howard was born in Oxford, Ohio, on April 9, 1933, to John Henry and Mollie (Messer) Smith. He was raised in



London, Kentucky. Christianity and his devout faith in God guided Howard's life and principles. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the time of the Korean War. He retired after more than 30 years of service with the Hamilton City School District where he was known and loved as "Smitty." He continued working part-time at the Central YMCA for 14 years. Howard was known for his love of family, board games, word searches, and game shows. Howard is survived by his wife, Barbara (Clark) Smith; children, Steve (Pam) Smith, John Smith, Nelson (Cynthia) Sergent, Lisa Ann (Myrel) Frazier, Joe Smith, Lynn Johnson, Lisa Kay (Dwayne) Miller, Dean Smith, Lori (Shawn) Garver, and Jennifer (Shaun) Welch, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, his sister, Mary (Smith) Miller, and his beloved dog, Jake. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Lenora Davis, his son-in-law, Darvin Johnson, and his daughter-in-law, Sue Smith.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, 1:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



