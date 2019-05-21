STORK, Howard Howard Stork died in his sleep at Otterbein Lebanon on Friday, May 17. He was born July 9, 1921 in Dayton, OH to Clarence and Edna Stork. Howard served in the U. S. Navy during WWII as an aircraft mechanic. After the war, he worked at the National Cash Register Company as a tool maker and process engineer for 37 years. Retiring from NCR, he worked at the Aero-Propulsion Lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for another 81/2 years retiring in 1986. Besides working at NCR and Wright Patterson, Howard also taught drafting and design at Warren County Career Center. Howard married Mona Bow, the love of his life, on October 11, 1947. They made their home in Kettering, OH where they raised four children. A loving husband and father, Howard was also a deacon in the United Church of Christ, a proud Mason, Boy Scout leader, avid camper and collector of coins, stamps, and popular culture. After retirement, he and Mona were dedicated volunteers at Miami Valley Hospital and for the Meals on Wheels program. In 1999, Howard and Mona moved to the Otterbein Senior Living Community in Lebanon, OH where they continued their community service and volunteer efforts. Besides his parents, Howard was predeceased by his brother Robert Stork and a grandson, Matthew David Jones. He is survived by Mona, his children, Thomas (Naomi) Stork, Sue (Skip) Jones Garcia, James (Barbara) Stork, and Paul (Ann) Stork, 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Howard willed his earthly remains to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, and therefore, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember him may make donations in his name to the . Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary