|
|
MARSH, Rev. Hubert C. Was the son of John and Lottie Marsh, born January 1, 1923 in Laurel, Mississippi the oldest of eight. He departed this life peacefully surrounded by family Monday, October 7, 2019. After marrying in 1942, Reverend Marsh moved to Ohio where he remained a resident until his death. Once in Ohio he planted roots in the community and joined Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he was a member for 62 years. While he was a barber at Brown Hospital at the Veterans Administration Center, he simultaneously served God and poured spiritually into others. After retiring he remained active in the church and his community. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Annie L. Marsh and Mary E. Marsh, his son Hubert C. Marsh Jr. and his siblings Versalee, Horace, Clorece, Helen Grace, and William (Dub). He leaves to cherish his memory children Helen (Vinson) Walton, Darlyn Henderson, Raymond (Donna) Marsh, and Anthony (Renise) Marsh; ten grandchildren, Monica (Louis) Caldwell, Angela (Jose) Mackey, Timothy (Cortney) Henderson, Todd (Vanessa) Henderson, Chrishawn (David) Redd, Dionne (Calvin) McDonald, Anthony Marsh II, Justin Marsh, Donna Rae (Andrei) Edwards, and Raymond H. Marsh; 12 great grandchildren; two brothers John C. Marsh, James L. (Catherine) Marsh; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Homegoing Celebration service will be held at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church located at 1900 W. Third Street in Dayton, Ohio, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 am. Viewing will be held prior to service starting at 10am. Reverend Therman Caesar Sampson II, officiant. Internment at Dayton National Cemetery Tuesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 am. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019