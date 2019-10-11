Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
1900 W. Third Street
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert MARSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert MARSH


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert MARSH Obituary
MARSH, Rev. Hubert C. Was the son of John and Lottie Marsh, born January 1, 1923 in Laurel, Mississippi the oldest of eight. He departed this life peacefully surrounded by family Monday, October 7, 2019. After marrying in 1942, Reverend Marsh moved to Ohio where he remained a resident until his death. Once in Ohio he planted roots in the community and joined Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he was a member for 62 years. While he was a barber at Brown Hospital at the Veterans Administration Center, he simultaneously served God and poured spiritually into others. After retiring he remained active in the church and his community. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Annie L. Marsh and Mary E. Marsh, his son Hubert C. Marsh Jr. and his siblings Versalee, Horace, Clorece, Helen Grace, and William (Dub). He leaves to cherish his memory children Helen (Vinson) Walton, Darlyn Henderson, Raymond (Donna) Marsh, and Anthony (Renise) Marsh; ten grandchildren, Monica (Louis) Caldwell, Angela (Jose) Mackey, Timothy (Cortney) Henderson, Todd (Vanessa) Henderson, Chrishawn (David) Redd, Dionne (Calvin) McDonald, Anthony Marsh II, Justin Marsh, Donna Rae (Andrei) Edwards, and Raymond H. Marsh; 12 great grandchildren; two brothers John C. Marsh, James L. (Catherine) Marsh; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Homegoing Celebration service will be held at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church located at 1900 W. Third Street in Dayton, Ohio, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 am. Viewing will be held prior to service starting at 10am. Reverend Therman Caesar Sampson II, officiant. Internment at Dayton National Cemetery Tuesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 am. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now