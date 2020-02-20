|
RIDGWAY, Jr. Hubert Woodson "Woody" 70, of West Liberty, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Born on March 21, 1949 in Owensboro, Kentucky, he was the first child of the late Hubert Woodson Ridgway, Sr. and Macie Elizabeth (Loyd) Ridgway Wells. A 1967 graduate of Daviess County High School, he trained in pharmacy at the University of Kentucky. Over a more than 40- year career he was either the manager of pharmacies in both Kentucky and Ohio, or the pharmacist in charge. Woody was first married to Marilyn Sue Gough with whom he had two children, Brent (Jenn) and Jennifer (Rusty) McCracken. In 1987, he married Melinda Grace Kaufman in Springfield, Ohio and they had one son, George Spencer. He is survived by his wife; three children; four grandchildren, Mallorie, Nicolette, Camden, and Carter; a sister, Susan (Dr. Tony) DeThomas and their daughter Dawn (Franz) Kirchner, all of Ohio; his uncle and aunt, Ralph E. & Anna Murl Loyd of Kentucky, and their two sons Dr. Gary and Harold Loyd and families. He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Julia May Ridgway Ware and her son Joe Ellis Ware; and his in-laws Georgia B. Shawver Kaufman and Benjamin H. Kaufman, Jr. Woody was a member of Grace Chapel Church in West Liberty and loved his family, Bible study friends, motorcycles, classic cars, OSU football, old movies and TV shows. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. EST on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Grace Chapel Church, 500 Linden Street in West Liberty, where Pastor Doug Thompson will officiate a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. The family will also receive friends from 1-3 p.m. CST on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. A private graveside service will be held in Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery in Utica, Kentucky at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020