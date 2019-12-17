|
HURLEY, Hugh Holton Age 83, of Waynesville, passed away Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Hugh was born March 7, 1936 to Delbert and Wilma Hurley. He attended the Cincinnati Bible College and preached at the Buford Church of Christ for 22 years and Crossview Christian Church in Waynesville for 27 years. Hugh was often quiet and reserved, unless he was preaching or cheering on his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes in his lucky shirt. He also had a caring personality. Over the years, he greatly enjoyed preaching and serving his congregation. During his leisure times however, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, riding his motorcycle, watching western movies, collecting old John Wayne memorabilia and clocks, and the family trips to Gatlinburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Shawn Hurley. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilma; four children Stephen Hurley, Donna (Dale) Gullickson, David (Rhonda) Hurley, and Mark (Valery) Hurley; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one brother Wendell (Sandy) Hurley; one sister Phyllis D'Amato; sister-in-law Betty Amole; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Tues., Dec. 17 at Crossview Christian Church in Waynesville. A funeral will be held 6 PM Tues. at the church. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019